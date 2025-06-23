The Sea View Trust selected as sponsor for Applebee Wood School

The Sea View Trust is delighted to be selected by the Department for Education (DfE) as the sponsor for Applebee Wood Community Specialist School based in Lostock Hall. Applebee Wood Community Specialist School, a special school with 161 pupils, recently graded Inadequate for Quality of Education and Leadership and Management after an Ofsted inspection in October 2024.

Ofsted highlighted the following areas for improvement:

Curriculum

Phonics

Self-evaluation

Governance

Safeguarding

The Sea View Trust has a strong track record for School Improvement and has two special schools which have been judged Outstanding multiple times.

Leaders are working with staff at Applebee Wood to share the Trust’s tried and tested curriculum and phonics approaches. Changes had already been made to governance and safeguarding and Trust leaders have supported the new Headteacher, John Cockerill, to improve self-evaluation.

As a Trust, The Sea View Trust has extensive expertise in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and therefore is perfectly placed to develop and strengthen Applebee Wood, to ensure it is truly “a school dedicated to providing outstanding opportunities to all their pupils”.

The DfE’s recognised the Trust’s positive track record in making their sponsor decision.

Angela Holdsworth, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Sea View Trust commented “We’re really looking forward to working with the team at Applebee Wood School. Our approach with all the schools in our Trust is one of collaboration where we work with the teaching staff, parents and governors to deliver the most appropriate support for each pupil in that school.

"Our experience and understanding of SEND pupils in particular, enables us to provide a safe, nurturing, innovative and rich environment where each pupil can build their confidence and thrive.”

The Trust is dedicated to ensuring that the teaching staff at Applebee Wood have all the necessary skills, expertise and knowledge to deliver an exceptional education to their pupils.

During recent Ofsted inspections of The Sea View Trust schools, many outstanding aspects of teaching were complimented, including:

“Holistic SEND support; strong focus on language and social development.”

“All pupils have SEND; curriculum tailored with care and precision.”

“The school’s tenacious approach to enabling pupils to overcome their barriers to learning helps them to thrive.”

"Staff help pupils to understand that there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

The Trust is wholeheartedly committed to creating a structure and environment where every pupil can achieve their full potential.

Angela concluded: “As a Trust we have secured an excellent reputation at local, regional and national levels, and we know that our approach will help each pupil in Applebee Wood Specialist School accomplish their aspirations. We are really excited to have this opportunity to make a positive impact pupil lives.”

About The Sea View Trust

The Sea View Trust, located in the North West of England was formed in 2019 through the merger of the former View Trust and Blackpool Multi Academy Trust. The Trust currently incorporates Anchorsholme Primary Academy, Devonshire Primary Academy, Revoe Learning Academy, Park Community Academy, Tor View School and Valley College.

The Trust’s vision is to work cohesively to bring together culturally aligned academies where a climate of nurture and respect leads to challenge, aspiration and achievement for all.