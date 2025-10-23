The Sea View Trust offer Teaching Assistants an affordable route to gain Qualified Teacher Status

Sea View Trust PGTA

The education of our children has become a major priority for Labour who have committed to training an additional 6,500 teachers over the course of their first term in government.

To help achieve this, Lancashire based Multi Academy Trust, The Sea View Trust have embraced this government initiative and developed their own Post Graduate Teacher Apprenticeship (PGTA).

The PGTA will work towards the Level 6 Teacher Apprenticeship whilst allowing participants to also earn Qualified Teacher Status (QTS).

Angela Holdsworth, CEO of The Sea View Trust commented, “We all understand the importance of having committed and passionate teachers to educate our children as well as shape the next generation. Their role is so much bigger than just academic and they are hugely significant in the emotional and social development of children.

The Trust has gone through a rigorous process to achieve accreditation to deliver this apprenticeship and have developed a comprehensive programme to cultivate competent, enthusiastic and compassionate teachers.”

To get on the PGTA programme, applicants must have a degree prior to the programme commencement and be working in a school. This route is ideal for those who already work in schools and want to use the apprenticeship levy (a reserved pot of funding for apprenticeship training) to fund the training.

Angela continues, “The PGTA enables schools to retain very promising staff who have been Teaching Assistants (TA) or Higher-Level Teaching Assistants (HLTA) and are ready for the next stage in their career. Finances are a major barrier for many who want to develop a career in teaching, and our PGTA provides the opportunity for them to take this leap. Children in many schools will benefit considerably from being taught by passionate value-driven teachers they may already be familiar with.”

The apprenticeship programme will encompass centre-based training delivered by Executive Leaders of the Trust, including Angela Holdsworth MBE (CEO), Louise Parrish (Deputy CEO and James Findlay-Pidcock (Head of SCITT). The apprentices will also work alongside experts from the Trust’s Teaching School Hub whose support, skills and experience will guide them to succeed in their training.

One Higher-Level Teaching Assistant from the current cohort commented, “After working as a HLTA for six years, the PGTA has given me the chance to train as a teacher while still earning a salary and supporting my young family. The training has been amazing, and even with my years of experience as a teaching assistant, I’ve already noticed real improvements in my teaching because of it."

Angela concluded, “Schools are crying out for more qualified teaching staff, particularly in certain subject areas in secondary schools and the SEND sector. If we can retain some of the amazing TAs and HLTAs by offering a route into teaching through our PGTA then everyone benefits.”

From September 2025 the Trust began training 60 apprentices for this academic year. For anyone interested in joining the next cohort, the application window is open from October 2025. To find out more check the website ( embrace-education.co.uk), email [email protected] or call 01706 214640 and press Option 5.