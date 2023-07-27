News you can trust since 1873
The schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre that had Ofsted reports published in July

Throughout July, a variety of schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were inspected by Ofsted.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST

Of these, two were secondary schools, one was a primary school and one was a special school.

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

Schools from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre that were inspected this month

Report published July 4 following an inspection on May 11. Classed as 'inadequate'. Highlights:strenghened design and organisation of curriculum; suitable programme of study for post-16 students; improved personal development programme. Improvements needed: breadth of curriculum; leaders lack ambition for pupils; careers advice. Previous inspection: Inadequate.

Report published July 10 following an inspection on May 23-24. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious curriculum; support for SEND. Improvements needed: curriculum could be clearer and taughty more effectively. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published July 12 following an inspection on May 18. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: increasingly ambitious curriculum; SEND learning and opportunities. Improvements needed: delivery of curriculum; pupil behaviour. Previous inspection: Requires improvement.

Report published July 27 following an inspection on June 14-15. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: well-rounded education; pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: sometimes pupils don't have enough opportunities to consolidate earlier learning. Previous inspection: Good.

Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeSchoolsOfsted