The hardest Fylde Coast secondary schools to get into

National Offer Day last week was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children on the Fylde Coast received the school allocation they had wished for.

While a school-by-school breakdown for the 2025-2026 academic year will not be released until later this spring, the latest available DfE figures show which Fylde Coast secondary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2024.

So take a look at the gallery below to see the secondary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre which were hardest to get into, based on 2024-25 DfE figures

Hardest Fylde Coast secondary schools to get into Take a look at the hardest secondary schools from across the Fylde Coast to get into

St George's School, A Church of England Academy 299 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 204 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.23%

Saint Aidan's Church of England High School 198 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 150 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 75.76%

Hodgson Academy 265 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 210 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 79.25%

St Mary's Catholic Academy 246 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 195 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 79.27%

Lytham St Annes High School 355 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 313 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 88.17%