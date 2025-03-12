The hardest Fylde Coast secondary schools to get into

Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:27 BST

As parents recently found out which schools their Year 6 children will be attending this September, we have scoured the data to find the secondary schools across the Fylde Coast that are the hardest to get into.

National Offer Day last week was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children on the Fylde Coast received the school allocation they had wished for.

While a school-by-school breakdown for the 2025-2026 academic year will not be released until later this spring, the latest available DfE figures show which Fylde Coast secondary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2024.

So take a look at the gallery below to see the secondary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre which were hardest to get into, based on 2024-25 DfE figures

299 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 204 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.23%

2. St George's School, A Church of England Academy

299 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 204 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.23% | Google Maps

198 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 150 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 75.76%

3. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School

198 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 150 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 75.76% | Google Maps

265 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 210 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 79.25%

4. Hodgson Academy

265 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 210 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 79.25% | Google Maps

246 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 195 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 79.27%

5. St Mary's Catholic Academy

246 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 195 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 79.27% | Google Maps

355 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 313 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 88.17%

6. Lytham St Annes High School

355 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 313 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 88.17% | Google

