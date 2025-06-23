The Alternative School praised by Independent Schools Inspectorate

The Alternative School Trust (TAS), a network of independent specialist schools with eight campuses across Lancashire, has received a glowing report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI

The group has been commended for its high standards and providing a truly transformative educational experience for its pupils.

The ISI, the equivalent of Ofsted for independent schools, said the school continues to set a benchmark for excellence in specialist education, with a strong focus on personalised learning and pupil wellbeing.

The school’s hybrid, relationship-led approach allows pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs, including many with Education Health and Care Plans (EHCP), and those who have been excluded from mainstream schools to flourish.

CEO of TAS Kirsty-Anne Pugh

Inspectors highlighted the school’s flexible and individualised approach to learning, noting how leaders and staff go above and beyond to support each pupil’s unique needs.

The reported noted: “pupils flourish because of their nurturing relationships with staff. They rapidly gain confidence and trust, realising that the school gives them the chance to turn their lives around.” [sic]

The 1:1 time with a teacher creates that bond and which leads to successful outcomes for the pupils.

The curriculum is carefully designed to match pupils’ interests and learning profiles, offering a blend of academic and vocational opportunities that prepare them for life beyond school. The curriculum also places a strong emphasis on British values such as democracy, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law, encouraging pupils to take responsibility for their actions and to develop as socially responsible individuals.

Through consistent assessment, individual support programmes, and the commitment of staff, pupils are guided toward meaningful, achievable goals that enhance their self-esteem and motivation.

CEO Kirsty-Anne Pugh, founder of TAS, said: "We are incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our staff and the remarkable progress our pupils make. Our aim has always been to create a safe, supportive, and aspirational environment where every young person can realise their potential. It was satisfying to see the report acknowledge that the teaching across all our campuses is marked by a highly positive atmosphere, where our skilled and dedicated staff build strong, respectful relationships that help students flourish both personally and academically.

“Being recognised by the ISI for meeting all their standards is a testament to the strength of our approach and the resilience of our students."

By linking academic learning with real-world skills and life aspirations, the school provides a foundation for long-term success and improved life chances.