News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

The 7 schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre who had Ofsted reports published in June

Throughout June, seven schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were inspected by Ofsted.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:16 BST

Of these, six were primary schools and one was a special school: no secondary schools were inspected this month.

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

If a school requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the seven schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

Take a look at all the schools that had Ofsted reports published in June.

1. June Ofsted reports in and around Blackpool

Take a look at all the schools that had Ofsted reports published in June. Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Report published June 15, following an inspection on April 18-19. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights:pupils enjoy school; a new broad curriculum. Improvements needed: assessment systems; oversight of how well curriculum is delivered; specific knowledge pupils need not always identified. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Carter's Charity Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Report published June 15, following an inspection on April 18-19. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights:pupils enjoy school; a new broad curriculum. Improvements needed: assessment systems; oversight of how well curriculum is delivered; specific knowledge pupils need not always identified. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published June 16, following an inspection on April 18-19. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: ambitious and interesting curriculum; happy and safe; pupils achieve and behave well. Improvements needed: most important subject-specific concepts not always finalised; pupil attendance. Previous inspection: None.

3. Warton St Paul's C of E Primary School

Report published June 16, following an inspection on April 18-19. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: ambitious and interesting curriculum; happy and safe; pupils achieve and behave well. Improvements needed: most important subject-specific concepts not always finalised; pupil attendance. Previous inspection: None. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published June 22, following an inspection on April 25-26. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils acheive and behave well; ambitious suite of subject curriculums; knowledgeable teachers. Improvements needed: key knowledge not always set out; teachers miss opportunities to check what pupils know. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Warton St Paul's Church of England Primary Academy

Report published June 22, following an inspection on April 25-26. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils acheive and behave well; ambitious suite of subject curriculums; knowledgeable teachers. Improvements needed: key knowledge not always set out; teachers miss opportunities to check what pupils know. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published June 26, following an inspection on May 16-17. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and safe; carefully constructed and aspirational curriculum; pupils acheive and behave well. Improvements needed: some subject leaders do not have a thorough understanding of how well the curriculum is delivered. Previous inspection: Good.

5. Marton Primary Academy and Nursery

Report published June 26, following an inspection on May 16-17. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and safe; carefully constructed and aspirational curriculum; pupils acheive and behave well. Improvements needed: some subject leaders do not have a thorough understanding of how well the curriculum is delivered. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published June 27, following an inspection on May 10-11. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and safe; ambitious curriculums; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: teachers do not always spot that some pupils are not learning all that they should. Previous inspection: Good

6. Roseacre Primary Academy

Report published June 27, following an inspection on May 10-11. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and safe; ambitious curriculums; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: teachers do not always spot that some pupils are not learning all that they should. Previous inspection: Good Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published June 27, following an inspection on May 3-5. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils work hard and behave well; broad and ambitious curriculum; well adapted education, health and care plans. Improvements needed: early years need more time to practise their phonic knowledge. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

7. Aurora Keyes Barn School (special school)

Report published June 27, following an inspection on May 3-5. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils work hard and behave well; broad and ambitious curriculum; well adapted education, health and care plans. Improvements needed: early years need more time to practise their phonic knowledge. Previous inspection: Outstanding. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published June 29, following an inspection on May 4-5. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and safe school; pupils achieve and behave well; valuable enrichment opportunities. Improvements needed: in some subjects, teachers do not deliver the curriculum as intended; reading support. Previous inspection: Good.

8. Great Eccleston Copp CofE Primary School

Report published June 29, following an inspection on May 4-5. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: happy and safe school; pupils achieve and behave well; valuable enrichment opportunities. Improvements needed: in some subjects, teachers do not deliver the curriculum as intended; reading support. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeSchoolsOfsted