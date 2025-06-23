.placeholder image
The 25 Lancashire schools getting cash for repairs

By Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 14:15 BST
Crucial repairs to more than two dozen Lancashire schools will be carried out after the county scooped a share of a government cash pot.

The North West has been handed £54m from the national £470m Condition Improvement Fund – and Lancashire will receive an as-yet-unspecified amount.

The money is aimed at helping ensure buildings are safe and in good working order by addressing health and safety, compliance and poor condition issues.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for Education and Skills, Matthew Salter, said: "We welcome this vital funding from the Condition Improvement Fund that will facilitate crucial repair work in these Lancashire schools to enable to them continue to operate safely with little risk of disruption to young people's education.

"It is essential that school buildings are kept in good repair to ensure they remain a safe place for young people, teachers and the whole school community.

"We will continue to seek more vital support for our schools, in order to show children that their education matters, their futures matter, and that they can get the best possible start in life."

.

1. Oswaldtwistle West End Primary School

.

2. Maharishi Free School, Ormskirk

.

3. Lostock Hall Academy

.

4. Leyland Methodist Infant School

.

5. Lancaster Girls' Grammar School

.

6. Highfield Community Primary School, Chorley

