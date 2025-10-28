Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at the 21 secondary schools in Lancashire with the highest Attainment 8 scores...

21 best performing Lancashire secondary schools The 21 best performing Lancashire secondary schools last year according to their 2025 GCSE results

Hutton Church of England Grammar School (21) The South Ribble school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50 which is above the national average

Corpus Christi Catholic High School (20) The Preston school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50 which is above the national average

Whitworth Community High School (19) The Rossendale school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50.4 which is above the national average

Accrington St Christopher's Church of England High School (18) The Rossendale school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50.6 which is above the national average