Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.
This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.
Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.
So take a look below at the 21 secondary schools in Lancashire with the highest Attainment 8 scores...
1. 21 best performing Lancashire secondary schools
The 21 best performing Lancashire secondary schools last year according to their 2025 GCSE results | Google Maps
2. Hutton Church of England Grammar School (21)
The South Ribble school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50 which is above the national average | Google Maps
3. Corpus Christi Catholic High School (20)
The Preston school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50 which is above the national average | Google
4. Whitworth Community High School (19)
The Rossendale school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50.4 which is above the national average | Google Maps
5. Accrington St Christopher's Church of England High School (18)
The Rossendale school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50.6 which is above the national average | Google Maps
6. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy (17)
The Lancaster school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 50.6 which is above the national average | Google Maps