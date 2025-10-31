Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at the 15 secondary schools in Lancashire with the lowest Attainment 8 scores...

Morecambe Bay Academy The Morecambe school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.8 which is below the national average

Bay Leadership Academy The Morecambe school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.7 which is below the national average

Blackpool Aspire Academy The Blackpool school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.6 which is below the national average

Rhyddings The Accrington school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.5 which is below the national average