Worst performing Lancashire secondary schools

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:04 GMT

Ealier this week we shared the best performing Lancashire secondary schools according to their 2025 GCSE results but now we turn our attention to the worst...

Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at the 15 secondary schools in Lancashire with the lowest Attainment 8 scores...

Worst performing Lancashire secondary schools

The Morecambe school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.8 which is below the national average

Morecambe Bay Academy

The Morecambe school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.8 which is below the national average | Google Maps

The Morecambe school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.7 which is below the national average

Bay Leadership Academy

The Morecambe school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.7 which is below the national average | Google Maps

The Blackpool school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.6 which is below the national average

Blackpool Aspire Academy

The Blackpool school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.6 which is below the national average | Google Maps

The Accrington school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.5 which is below the national average

Rhyddings

The Accrington school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.5 which is below the national average | Google Maps

The Prestpm school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 35.9 which is below the national average

Christ The King Catholic High School

The Prestpm school has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 35.9 which is below the national average | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

