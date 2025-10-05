The 15 hardest primary schools on the Fylde Coast to get into this year ('25/26)

A new school year has now begun but are you curious as to which primary schools on the Fylde Coast were the hardest to get into?

National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away now but, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire primary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025.

Earlier this month we shared the hardest primary schools to get into this year across Lancashire but below we have looked at just those in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre...

1. Hardest Fylde Coast primary schools to get into

30 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 96.67%

2. Poulton-le-Fylde Carr Head Primary School (15)

30 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 96.67% | Google

10 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 9 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 90.00%

3. Treales Church of England Primary School (14)

10 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 9 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 90.00% | Treales Church of England Primary School

35 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 31 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 88.57%

4. Lytham St Annes Mayfield Primary School (13)

35 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 31 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 88.57% | Google

67 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 59 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 88.06%

5. Lytham Hall Park Primary School (12)

67 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 59 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 88.06% | Google Maps

31 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 27 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 87.10%

6. Carleton St Hilda's Church of England Primary School (11)

31 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 27 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 87.10% Photo: Google Maps

