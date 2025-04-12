Primary school offers will be sent out across Lancashire on Wednesday, April 16.

Offers Day can be a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children in Lancashire receive the school allocation they had wished for.

Ahead of the day, we have looked at the latest available DfE figures show to show which Fylde Coast primary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2024.

So take a look at the gallery below to see the primary schools in Lancashire which were hardest to get into, based on 2024-25 DfE figures

1 . Hardest Fylde Coast primary schools to get into The 15 Blackpool & Fylde Coast primary schools that are the hardest to get into | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Breck Primary School 63 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 35 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.56% | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Willows Catholic Primary School 50 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 60% | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Marton Primary Academy and Nursery 41 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 28 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.29% | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Westcliff Primary Academy 42 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 71.43% | Google Maps Photo Sales