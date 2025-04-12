The 15 Blackpool & Fylde Coast primary schools that are the hardest to get into

As parents across Blackpool and the Fylde find out next week which primary school their child has been offered a place at, we thought we would look in advance at the hardest primary schools to get into.

Primary school offers will be sent out across Lancashire on Wednesday, April 16.

Offers Day can be a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children in Lancashire receive the school allocation they had wished for.

Ahead of the day, we have looked at the latest available DfE figures show to show which Fylde Coast primary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2024.

So take a look at the gallery below to see the primary schools in Lancashire which were hardest to get into, based on 2024-25 DfE figures

1. Hardest Fylde Coast primary schools to get into

The 15 Blackpool & Fylde Coast primary schools that are the hardest to get into | Google Maps

63 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 35 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.56%

2. The Breck Primary School

63 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 35 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 55.56% | Google Maps

50 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 60%

3. The Willows Catholic Primary School

50 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 60% | Google Maps

41 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 28 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.29%

4. Marton Primary Academy and Nursery

41 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 28 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.29% | Google Maps

42 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 71.43%

5. Westcliff Primary Academy

42 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 71.43% | Google Maps

12 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 9 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 75.00%

6. Nateby Primary School

12 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 9 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 75.00% | Google Maps

