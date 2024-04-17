Schools across Lancashire have been ranked on their student progress scores following a recent study.

The GCSE exam season has now returned to normality after the pandemic but after this disruption, there’s a lot of pressure on students to learn everything in the curriculum to attain their desired grades.

Due to these expectations, Non-Stop Kids and Online Marketing Surgery have created their School Attainment Report, which helps rank secondary schools in Lancashire based on their average progress 8 score.

This score is a way of measuring the progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4.

So here are the top 10 schools in Lancashire with the highest progress 8 score and the top 10 with the lowest score:

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School (Best Schools) Clitheroe | KS4 Students = 149 | Progress 8 Score = 0.37

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School Waterfoot | KS4 Students = 179 | Progress 8 Score = 0.44

St Michael's Church of England High School Chorley | KS4 Students = 224 | Progress 8 Score = 0.49

Broughton High School Broughton | KS4 Students = 181 | Progress 8 Score = 0.51

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School Lancaster | KS4 Students = 142 | Progress 8 Score = 0.54

Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy Croston | KS4 Students = 187 | Progress 8 Score = 0.57