The 10 best and worst schools in Lancashire for student progress including schools in Preston and Fleetwood

A new report has ranked schools in Lancashire based on their student progress score.

By Sam Quine
Published 17th Apr 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 14:08 BST

Schools across Lancashire have been ranked on their student progress scores following a recent study.

The GCSE exam season has now returned to normality after the pandemic but after this disruption, there’s a lot of pressure on students to learn everything in the curriculum to attain their desired grades.

Due to these expectations, Non-Stop Kids and Online Marketing Surgery have created their School Attainment Report, which helps rank secondary schools in Lancashire based on their average progress 8 score. 

This score is a way of measuring the progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4.

So here are the top 10 schools in Lancashire with the highest progress 8 score and the top 10 with the lowest score:

1. Clitheroe Royal Grammar School (Best Schools)

2. Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School

3. St Michael's Church of England High School

4. Broughton High School

5. Lancaster Girls' Grammar School

Lancaster | KS4 Students = 142 | Progress 8 Score = 0.54

6. Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy

Croston | KS4 Students = 187 | Progress 8 Score = 0.57

