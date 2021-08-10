Thames Primary Academy latest to adopt 'school buddy' road safety signs in Blackpool

Thames Primary Academy and Nursery on Severn Road in South Shore is the latest school in the resort to be given a set of the six signs.

The signs, which match the schools’ uniforms, will hopefully help tackle the issues of inconsiderate and dangerous parking as well as speeding motorists..

The school buddies, inset, have been donated to the academy Coun Derek Robertson, who represents the Waterloo ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School buddy signs will soon be installed at Thames Primary Academy and Nursery

He requested £892.23 as part of his annual ward councillor funding.

Coun Robertson said: “They are something that is needed at our school to protect our pupils, parents and teachers. It is a great idea that I have seen at other school and Thames Academy approached me about it and I was happy to donate the funds.”

Gateway Academy and Unity Academy received signs back in May and they were paid for by the West Lancashire Freemasons Charity.