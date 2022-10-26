Super foster carer Beryl is retiring after looking after 250 Blackpool children

Beryl Baker, of Poulton, first started fostering with her late husband, David in 1967 when they answered a newspaper advertisement.

She took a break when they had their own children and was working as a nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital when the couple got a telephone call from Blackpool Council to ask if they could look after a toddler.

Beryl gave up her job to foster full-time and went on to become one of the council’s longest serving foster carers looking after babies, toddlers and primary school-aged children.

Yvonne Jones, Fostering Support Team Manager; Beryl Baker, and Joanne Walch, Fostering Response Officer

She carried on after David’s death in 2014 but has now decided to retire from the role.

She said: “I didn’t want to give up fostering when David passed away. I needed my life to carry on. I first started fostering because of my love for children and I wanted to improve the world – this has never changed.

“It’s everyone’s right to have a decent life and we wanted to look after children and give them the right start in life.

“Due to health reasons, David gave up work at an early age and this was a great help for me as we always had babies and young ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My son Jonathan and daughter Samantha have also been a great help. You do need to have support as a foster carer. You rely on your support circle which is family or extended family.”

Beryl was invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2015 as a thank you for her contribution to changing the lives of so many children .

She said: “This is one of my biggest highs for treasured memories. I was honoured to have been so well thought of by the nominator.

“One of the most rewarding parts of being a foster carer is watching the child develop and reach its milestones and then either possibly go back to their birth family or on to a successful adoption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These have been the happy times to remember. We never expected some families or children to keep in touch but they have done.

“Fostering isn’t an easy thing to do. You have to earn respect and have the stamina to stick up for yourself and your children. You can have fun but you have to be able to stand on your own two feet.

“I always wanted to make it clear to people that it’s not about making money. When we first started fostering, people seemed to think that we would be earning a fortune. We did it for love, not the money.

“If I had chance would I do it all over again? Definitely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council cabinet member for children’s social care, said: “To dedicate 42 years caring for vulnerable children and providing them with a brighter future is inspirational.

“I would like to thank Beryl and her family for everything that they have done, and I wish Beryl well on her much-deserved retirement.

“We are very fortunate to have such inspirational people fostering with Blackpool Council, but we urgently need more people who are willing to take on this rewarding challenge.”