Francesca McDonough was among he leading performers at St Mary's

Francesca McDonough will return to St Mary’s to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and take part in the school’s innovative Health Academy, while Aniela Panasiuk is going to take A Levels in Biology, Spanish, Physics and Core Maths.

Emma Ng will return to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Health Academy, Mia Walker will study Biology, Chemistry and English Literature in the Academy’s Sixth Form, John O’Connor returns to Year 12 to take Spanish, Biology, and Psychology along with Naomi Wrigly to take French Chemistry and Maths as well as take part in the Academy’s Sports Academy and Konrad Fergon has chosen A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths at St Mary’s.

The number of students achieving a grade 4 in both English and Maths improved in comparison to 2019, the last time GCSE grades were determined using public exams. It was the fourth year running the majority of students achieved that benchmark. Most students achieved a grade 4 or better in their English, supported by solid results in Maths. Students performed well across a range of subjects including the Arts, Technology, Modern Languages and Drama.

Aniela Panasiuk was among the leading performers at St Mary's

Headteacher Simon Eccles said: “I am delighted for our students. It is testament to their hard work, the support of their families and from our staff that grades have improved this year compared to 2019.