St George’s School in Blackpool celebrates yet another year of "fantastic" GCSE results
St George’s announced that it is pleased to report “fantastic results” produced by their year 11 pupils, who this year surpassed all previous records with more securing strong passes (5+) in English and Mathematics than ever before.
What were their grades?
St George’s pupils achieved 62% 5+ and 80% 4+ in English and Maths which is significantly above other pupils nationally.
In English and Maths, 30% of the year group as an average achieved the top grades of 7-9 with 20 achieving grade 9’s in Maths and 18 achieving grade 9 in English.
Stand-out pupils
Some pupils who performed exceptionally well are: Darya Azeez who achieved nine grade 9s and 2 grade 8s; Matthew Cai who achieved eight grade 9s and 2 grade 8s; Sam Hurst who achieved six grade 9’s and 4 grade 8’s; Fin Norris who achieved seven grade 9s and three grade 8s, Dani Davidson who achieved four grades 9’, 4 grades 8’s and 2 grade 7’s.
What does the school say?
Headteacher Mr Warnock said: “The headline figures are amazing, but it is the individual stories that inspire and delight us. We are incredibly proud of all our students. I want to emphasise what matters: individual pupils who worked hard and thrived will have a bright future full of opportunity ahead of them. I want us all to focus on their individual stories, successes and triumphs and I want you to know how proud we are of you all and your achievements. Furthermore I want to thank all the staff who worked tirelessly to support our students’.
Peter Ashworth, the CEO of Cidari, the Multi Academy Trust St George’s belongs to, added: “I want to thank all year 11 pupils for the commitment they have shown. I know this year group has had one of the strongest work ethics we have ever seen. I hope that everyone transitions onto the next phase of their education as smoothly as possible and I wish each and every one of our young people the very best for the future”.