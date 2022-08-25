St George's High School GCSE results: head's praise after 'fantastic' results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gracie Rutter and Lauren Russell celebrate their results at St George's High School, Blackpool

The first cohort to sit exams in three years surpassed all previous records with more securing strong passes (5+) in English and Mathematics than ever before. There was an increase of 21 per cent on in pupils achieving grade 5+ in English and Maths compared to 2019, the last year pupils sat external examinations.

Mr Warnock said that despite the disruptions the pandemic caused, the strategies the school have implemented to secure a great culture, quality curriculum and fantastic teaching meant pupils have not been disadvantaged.

“These fantastic young people have taken everything in their stride and committed themselves to being the best that they can be,” he said.

Lukas Sheridan and Kaelon Rutherford celebrate their results at St George's High School, Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The headline statistics are amazing, but it is the individual stories that inspire and delight us. We are incredibly proud of all our students. I want to emphasise what matters: individual pupils who worked hard and thrived will have a bright future full of opportunity ahead of them.”