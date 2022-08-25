St George's High School GCSE results: head's praise after 'fantastic' results
St George’s High School Blackpool headteacher Graham Warnock was delighted at ‘fantastic’ GCSE results, particularly following a long period of disruption to education vaused by the panemic.
The first cohort to sit exams in three years surpassed all previous records with more securing strong passes (5+) in English and Mathematics than ever before. There was an increase of 21 per cent on in pupils achieving grade 5+ in English and Maths compared to 2019, the last year pupils sat external examinations.
Mr Warnock said that despite the disruptions the pandemic caused, the strategies the school have implemented to secure a great culture, quality curriculum and fantastic teaching meant pupils have not been disadvantaged.
“These fantastic young people have taken everything in their stride and committed themselves to being the best that they can be,” he said.
“The headline statistics are amazing, but it is the individual stories that inspire and delight us. We are incredibly proud of all our students. I want to emphasise what matters: individual pupils who worked hard and thrived will have a bright future full of opportunity ahead of them.”
Some pupils who performed exceptionally well were: Paige Leigh who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s; Lauren Russell who achieved four grade 9s,three grade 8s and a Distinction; Gracie Rutter who achieved three grade 9’s, four grade 8’s and three grade 7’s, Kaelon Rutherford who achieved three grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s and Lukas Sheridan who achieved 2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8’s and 2 grade 7’s.