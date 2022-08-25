St Bede's RC High School, Lytham GCSE results: 'A huge amount to celebrate'
An impressive haul of GCSE results give St Bede’s RC High School in Lytham a huge amount to celebrate, said headteacher Paul Marsden.
“St Bede’s offers our warmest congratulations to our 2022 Year 11 group for the results they have received today,” said Mr Marsden.
"These results were achieved, of course, in the context of two years of unprecedented disruption to education.
"We are incredibly proud of the dedication, determination and resilience shown by our pupils and their success is richly deserved.
“There is a huge amount for the school to celebrate. A total of 41 pupils achieved the top grades, 9 to 7, in at least five subjects.
"Particular congratulations go to Emilia Mannino, who achieved grade 9s in an extraordinary eight subjects. Similarly, Joseph Boylan, Aaron Miller and Isabelle Payne all achieved grade 9s in six subjects, closely followed by Matilda Davies and Francesca Darby who are celebrating five grade 9s.
"We also thank our parents and carers for their vital support, without which none of these achievements would have been possible.
"We wish all our pupils every success with the next stage of their education.”
St Bede’s, in Talbot Road, Lytham, celebrated its 60th anniversary last year and its former pupils include actor Stephen Tompkinson, renowned for his TV work on shows such as Inspector Banks, Ballykissangel and Drop The Dead Donkey.
As it only offers education up to 16, many of its pupils traditionally continue their education at the also Roman Catholic Cardinal Newman College in Preston.