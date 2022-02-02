St Annes primary school announces plans for new nursery to replace onsite kindergarten

For 22 years, LSA Montessori on Clitheroe Road, St Annes, has provided early years education for three and four-year-olds who have gone on to attend the school, which operates within the same grounds.

Now its teachers fear they will soon be out of a job, as the school has announced plans to set up its own governor-led nursery for 16 young children.

LSA Montessori owner Wendy Mulela said: "It will affect our business. After the struggle we have had throughout Covid, trying to maintain learning for children, giving online classes while we have been closed, struggling with numbers because people didn't have to send their children to nursery and kept them away to protect them, it feels like a slap in the face at the end of it all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clifton Primary School has plans to start up its own nursery - to the dismay of LSA Montesseri, which already operates on the school grounds

"I have poured my life savings into this business, and to face th prospect of it all coming to nothing after 22 years is like a body blow - for me and the staff."

Parents of children attending Clifton Primary School received a letter this week from head teacher Rachel Legge informing them of a consultation for the governor-led nursery, which could be opened on the school site as early as September this year.

It read: "Following a positive response to our market research with our families and local community, the governors of Clifton Primary School are now consulting to set up governor-led nursery provision.

"Our proposal is to provide governor-led nursery provision for three and four-year olds from September 2022. We intend to offer morning and afternoon sessions as well as breakfast club and after school club provision to mirror the school day. It is intended that the provision will be over seen by an early years teacher."

The results of a previous school questionnaire about the parental need for nursery provision revealed the majority of the proposed sessions would be attended by only one child.

The busiest days would be Tuesdays during 2022, when two of the proposed nursery classes would be attended by three children.

However, it is possible the need for early years education in the area may increase, as Mrs Legge told The Gazette 'there may not be a nursery much longer', adding that the school had no control over the lease for LSA Montessori, which falls under Lancashire County Council.

She said: "At this moment in time we're not at liberty to give any more information."

THE SCHOOL SAID:

"We are looking forward to being able to provide education to younger pupils to help provide them with a good start to their learning journey. Children will be able to establish relationships early on, become familiar with the school environment and staff therefore making accelerated progress on entry to the Reception class. Following our Market Research, we have found a need for our parent community to provide places for siblings of children already attending.

"We have already consulted with local childcare providers and the local authority and now we are hoping to gain the views of our parent body. This parent consultation period will close on Friday, February 11 2022."