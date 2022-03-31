SPAR Lancashire School Games continues with Blackpool hosting first indoor sports hall athletics events in three years

SPAR Lancashire School Games continued this month with Blackpool Sports Centre hosting the events for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

Fifty-six Lancashire schools took part across all the events (26 primary and 25 secondary), bringing together more than 300 pupils to test themselves at various indoor track and field events.

These included obstacle races, relay races, long jump, triple jump, speed bounce, shot and more, as pupils taking part displayed phenomenal team spirit with teammates while also showing strong support for peers competing from other districts and schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the winning teams from the events – Holy Family Catholic Primary School in Blackpool – who won the gold medal in the Year 5 and 6 primary school category.

The Lancashire School Games are organised by Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network, with the support of SPAR through its Preston-based primary wholesaler and distributor for Northern England, James Hall & Co. Ltd, which is now in its 15th consecutive year.

Dominic Holroyd, Children and Young People Development Officer at Active Lancashire, said: “It was brilliant to be able to host our indoor athletics competitions again, and it was great to see primary and secondary age children from right across Lancashire competing hard but in the sporting spirit

that comes with the tradition of the Games.

“While participation and physical activity sits the heart of the events, we did have bronze, silver and gold medal winning performances at both the primary and secondary events across multiple disciplines. Our congratulations go to all schools and districts for their performances, and in

particular our highest achievers at each of the indoor athletics events.

“Our thanks go to SPAR for their continued support of the Lancashire School Games and to the School Games Organisers and students who assisted to make these events a success.”

The top three schools in each event are as follows:

Primary schools

Year 5 and 6: Bronze- St Andrew’s in Preston; Silver- Stanah in Wyre; Gold- Holy Family in Blackpool

Small schools: Bronze- Dolphinholme in Lancaster; Silver- Gisburn in Ribble Valley; Gold- Withnell St Joseph’s in Chorley

Secondary schools

Year 7 Boys: Bronze- All Hallows; Silver- Broughton; Gold- St Christopher’s

Year 8 Boys: Bronze- Montgomery; Silver- Lostock Hall; Gold- Broughton

Year 7 Girls: Bronze- Broughton; Silver- Clitheroe Royal Grammar School; Gold- Holy Cross