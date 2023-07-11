The son of Blackpool footballing hero Jimmy Armfield has officially opened a new £1.5million sports hall, as he retires from teaching after 37 years.

John Armfield, 60, said it was an ‘emotional’ day as he said goodbye to pupils and staff at St Aidan's school, at an opening ceremony on July 10, 2023.

He was the driving force behind getting the brand new facility – which is why it was named after Mr Armfield.

John told the Gazette: “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been trying to get a sports facility of this size since the 1960s when they started building sports halls. It’s a lovely facility that will make a massive difference for children, staff and the community.”

The school is one of only a few in the UK which, until recently, did not have a sports hall.

It was jointly funded by the school, and the Diocese of Blackburn, and cost £1.5million.

John grew up with his brother, Duncan, watching their dad play at Bloomfield Road.

And remembers going to away-games and meeting ‘household names’, while dad signed autographs.

"It’s innate in me, I’ve always played sport, and dad opened the first summer fate at St Aidan’s in the 1960s.”

As Mr Armfield enjoys golfing and swimming in retirement, he says the sports hall will make a massive difference for years to come.

1 . Getting match-ready Retiring PE school teacher John Armfield, pictured with pupils at St Aidan's Church of England High School, Preesall. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Saying goodbye John Armfield is retiring from St Aidan's Church of England High School after 37 years. The PE teacher is pictured with some of the pupils. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Keeping fit Retiring PE school teacher John Armfield, with pupils enjoying the new facilities at the sports hall Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Brand new facilities St Aidan's school finally has a dedicated sports hall after 60 years. It's one of the few schools in the country that, until recently, didn't have sports hall facilities. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

5 . Blessings Father Peter Walsh said prayers and blessed the building, which was partly funded by the Diocese of Blackburn. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

6 . Speech Mr Armfield made a speech at the official opening of the school sports hall which has been named after him Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

7 . Official opening The retiring PE school teacher standing by the entrance Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

