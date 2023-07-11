Son of Blackpool FC legend Jimmy Armfield officially opens new sports hall as he retires as PE teacher at St Aidan's school
John Armfield, 60, said it was an ‘emotional’ day as he said goodbye to pupils and staff at St Aidan's school, at an opening ceremony on July 10, 2023.
He was the driving force behind getting the brand new facility – which is why it was named after Mr Armfield.
John told the Gazette: “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been trying to get a sports facility of this size since the 1960s when they started building sports halls. It’s a lovely facility that will make a massive difference for children, staff and the community.”
The school is one of only a few in the UK which, until recently, did not have a sports hall.
It was jointly funded by the school, and the Diocese of Blackburn, and cost £1.5million.
John grew up with his brother, Duncan, watching their dad play at Bloomfield Road.
And remembers going to away-games and meeting ‘household names’, while dad signed autographs.
"It’s innate in me, I’ve always played sport, and dad opened the first summer fate at St Aidan’s in the 1960s.”
As Mr Armfield enjoys golfing and swimming in retirement, he says the sports hall will make a massive difference for years to come.