Son of Blackpool FC legend Jimmy Armfield officially opens new sports hall as he retires as PE teacher at St Aidan's school

The son of Blackpool footballing hero Jimmy Armfield has officially opened a new £1.5million sports hall, as he retires from teaching after 37 years.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 18:20 BST

John Armfield, 60, said it was an ‘emotional’ day as he said goodbye to pupils and staff at St Aidan's school, at an opening ceremony on July 10, 2023.

He was the driving force behind getting the brand new facility – which is why it was named after Mr Armfield.

John told the Gazette: “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been trying to get a sports facility of this size since the 1960s when they started building sports halls. It’s a lovely facility that will make a massive difference for children, staff and the community.”

The school is one of only a few in the UK which, until recently, did not have a sports hall.

It was jointly funded by the school, and the Diocese of Blackburn, and cost £1.5million.

John grew up with his brother, Duncan, watching their dad play at Bloomfield Road.

And remembers going to away-games and meeting ‘household names’, while dad signed autographs.

"It’s innate in me, I’ve always played sport, and dad opened the first summer fate at St Aidan’s in the 1960s.”

As Mr Armfield enjoys golfing and swimming in retirement, he says the sports hall will make a massive difference for years to come.

Retiring PE school teacher John Armfield, pictured with pupils at St Aidan's Church of England High School, Preesall.

1. Getting match-ready

Retiring PE school teacher John Armfield, pictured with pupils at St Aidan's Church of England High School, Preesall. Photo: Michelle Adamson

John Armfield is retiring from St Aidan's Church of England High School after 37 years. The PE teacher is pictured with some of the pupils.

2. Saying goodbye

John Armfield is retiring from St Aidan's Church of England High School after 37 years. The PE teacher is pictured with some of the pupils. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Retiring PE school teacher John Armfield, with pupils enjoying the new facilities at the sports hall

3. Keeping fit

Retiring PE school teacher John Armfield, with pupils enjoying the new facilities at the sports hall Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

St Aidan's school finally has a dedicated sports hall after 60 years. It's one of the few schools in the country that, until recently, didn't have sports hall facilities.

4. Brand new facilities

St Aidan's school finally has a dedicated sports hall after 60 years. It's one of the few schools in the country that, until recently, didn't have sports hall facilities. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Father Peter Walsh said prayers and blessed the building, which was partly funded by the Diocese of Blackburn.

5. Blessings

Father Peter Walsh said prayers and blessed the building, which was partly funded by the Diocese of Blackburn. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Mr Armfield made a speech at the official opening of the school sports hall which has been named after him

6. Speech

Mr Armfield made a speech at the official opening of the school sports hall which has been named after him Photo: Michelle Adamson

The retiring PE school teacher standing by the entrance

7. Official opening

The retiring PE school teacher standing by the entrance Photo: Michelle Adamson

