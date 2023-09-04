Sleep Expert’s Guide: seven  strategies to reset kids' school bedtime routines

As summer winds down and school bells prepare to ring, parents everywhere face the challenge of re-establishing bedtime routines for their kids. Gone are the late summer nights, replaced by early school mornings. Thankfully, Sports Science graduate and health blogger Thomas Riley, offers insightful strategies to help kids smoothly transition into their school sleep schedules.

1. Gradual Adjustments

Instead of a sudden shift, ease kids into their school bedtime over a week or so. Thomas suggests moving bedtime 15 minutes earlier every few days. This less aggressive shift feels more natural and reduces potential bedtime resistance.

2. Create a Wind-down Ritual

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleeping Child.

A consistent pre-sleep routine can work wonders. Activities like reading, taking a warm bath, or some light stretches can help transition from the day's activities to a restful night. Such rituals signify to the body that it's time to relax and drift off.

3. Limit Screen Time, Especially Gaming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s essential to power down Xboxes, PlayStations, and other screens at least an hour before bed. The blue light emitted from these devices can interfere with melatonin production, making sleep elusive. Consider replacing this with a board game or puzzle time.

4. Control the Diet

What kids consume can directly impact their sleep. Avoiding junk food, especially those loaded with sugar and caffeine, in the evening can promote better sleep. Opt for a lighter brain-boosting snack, like a slice of whole-grain bread with almond butter, if they're peckish before bed.

5. Optimize the Sleep Environment

A conducive sleep environment can enhance sleep quality. Ensure the room is cool, dark, and quiet. Incorporating items like blackout curtains, soft bedding, and perhaps a white noise machine can encourage a deep, uninterrupted sleep.

6. Consistency is Key

Routine shouldn't be reserved for school nights alone. Thomas emphasizes the importance of a regular bedtime and wake-up schedule, even on weekends. This consistency reinforces a natural sleep-wake cycle, allowing kids to wake up rejuvenated.

7. Foster Open Conversations

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the new academic year comes a mix of excitement and anxieties. Encourage kids to talk about their feelings, concerns, or excitements for the upcoming school year. Addressing these feelings can help alleviate any sleep-disrupting worries.

Advertisement Hide Ad