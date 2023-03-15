The AKS Lytham Foundation has announced its first patrons as it prepares for its official launch in May.

Why has the Foundation been set up?

AKS Lytham’s history spans around 300 years, being formed from the merger of King Edward VII and Queen Mary School (KEQMS) in Lytham and Arnold School in Blackpool.

L to R: Chris Dickson (AKS Lytham Foundation Chair), Sir Bill Beaumont, Lady Hilary Beaumont, David Harrow (Headmaster AKS Lytham), Phil Owen (Chair of AKS Local Governing Body) and Judith Cooper (AKS Lytham Foundation Trustee).

AKS Lytham says that for generations, the heritage schools have given young people the opportunity to transform the trajectory of their lives, and so the school has established the Foundation as they believe that in an ideal world, the opportunities that an AKS Lytham education offers should be available to any bright young person, regardless of their family’s circumstances.

This is reflected in the vision of the Foundation which is to create a legacy enabling young people to change their world through AKS Lytham.

Chris Dickson, Chair of the Foundation explained: “Our first ambition is to be able to offer fully-funded bursaries so that we can provide financial support to those young people who would benefit the most. This would mean that an AKS Lytham Foundation Bursary would cover not only tuition but all associated costs such as uniform, curriculum trips and lunches”.

Phil Owen, Chair of Governors said: “The bursary appeal will allow us to offer more bursaries than we currently do so that we can reach out and find those talented young people who would really enjoy a life changing opportunity to study at a school like AKS Lytham and experience a progressive, exciting and outward-facing education”.

What is Sir Bill and Lady Hilary’s involvement?

Despite his internationally recognised achievements, Sir Bill Beaumont has always held close links with Arnold School and the Fylde community. He joined Fylde Rugby Club aged 17 and still remains a huge advocate, currently acting as the Honorary President for the Fylde Rugby Community Foundation.

Meanwhile Lady Beaumont was educated at Queen Mary School, and her and Sir Bill’s three sons attended Arnold School, where Sir Bill also served as a Governor.

Sir Bill and Lady Hilary said: “We have a long-held connection to the heritage schools at AKS and we recognise the opportunities that an education at AKS Lytham offers to its students today. We are delighted to act as Patrons and look forward to working with the Foundation to raise awareness and funds for this charity to provide life changing opportunities for young people across Lancashire”.

David Harrow, Headmaster at AKS Lytham commented: “I am delighted that Sir Bill and Lady Beaumont have agreed to be patrons of the AKS Lytham Foundation. They have a long connection to Arnold School, and a deep commitment to making a real difference to young people in the Fylde area and beyond. I look forward to their support, advice and ambassadorship in the years to come”.

Further information

Although based at AKS Lytham, the AKS Lytham Foundation will operate independently as a registered charity through the new Development Office at AKS.

The Foundation will formally launch at a school event in May when the Bursary Fund will be opened for donations.