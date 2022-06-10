Singers boost funds for Blackpool homeless charity

The Encore Singers held a sell-out Jubilee Concert at Poulton Methodist Church with all proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle donated to Streetlife.

It was a vital injection of cash at a time when Streetlife, which costs around £450,000 a year to run, is set to see some of its funding run out by March 2023.

Coun Jane Hugo (left) with Rose Mary Owen from the Encore singers and Rev Will Hunter, minister at Poulton Methodist Church.

Streetlife chief executive Coun Jane Hugo said: “We are a small, local charity supporting vulnerable young people in Blackpool and all donations go a long way to ensuring we can keep our doors open to young people in crisis.

“Streetlife regularly applies to grant giving bodies such as Comic Relief, Children in Need, The Lottery and Lloyds to help us cover salaries for our small team and cover overheads of our buildings.

“It’s a rollercoaster of a process as all grants are time limited. We have the excitement and celebration when a grant is secured followed by the tension and concern when it is coming to an end and we are bidding for new grants.

“This is why community support is so important.

“Donations like this help us to provide essential practical support such as meals for young people, clean bedding, pyjamas and new underwear for young people accessing the shelter, starter packs for young people moving into their own flats and access to life skills training.

“We are very privileged to have been chosen as this year’s Mayoral Charity and we are planning a sunset cocktail event at Blackpool Tower, raffles at the monthly Mayor’s parlour events and an open day at the shelter in St John’s Square. “

Other major fundraising events include the annual sleepout which sees around 100 people raise £25,000 by being sponsored to sleep on the cobbles of St John’s Square for a night.

People can also make regular monthly donations of £5, while the police cadets

recently embarked on a cycling challenge which raised £1,357 to mark the 30th anniversary since the opening of the night shelter.

Streetlife provides emergency accommodation for young people aged between 18 and 25 at its shelter in St John’s Square.