Scooters help develop pupils’ skills and fitness
Headteacher Amanda Stokes said: “Having introduced OPAL in September 2023, we have added lots of equipment and resources for our pupils to use and enjoy at playtimes and lunchtimes. They have loved playing with the few scooters which have been donated by parents. However, as the scooters were old, and we lacked suitable storage space, they tended not to last long."
She continued: "We were delighted that our local Councillor Joel McKevitt came to visit Westcliff Primary in January this year, and was able to offer us some ward funding to buy lots of fabulous new scooters and a sturdy storage shed for us to keep them safe. This has made such a difference as more children can now use them together.”
Jamie Nay, PE and OPAL lead added: “Scooters are great fun for children. They can cover a lot of ground once they have mastered the art of pushing with one foot, whilst maintaining control and balance with the other foot and hands. Riding a scooter accelerates a child’s gross and fine motor skill development.”
Cllr Joel McKevitt said: “It was an absolute delight to see so many smiles on the children’s faces whilst they were playing on the scooters. I wanted to use part of my ward funding to promote an active and healthy lifestyle for these pupils at a young age, which will encourage them to continue pursuing outdoor activities throughout their lives.
"These scooters will be used at the academy now, and for future generations to come. I’ve lived in Bispham nearly all my life. I came into the role to serve, to give back to my community, and to deliver for my fellow neighbours and residents. I’m looking forward to working with Mrs Stokes and Westcliff Primary Academy in the future, so I can keep delivering for Bispham and for our community.”
The Westcliff pupils said
Alfie (Year 2) - “I like racing my friends on the scooters”
Kenzie: “They are smoother than the old ones, and more fun”
Rowan (5) – “You can have lots of fun going round the track outside”
Daniel (5) – “I like going on the three-wheeler scooters because I can stay safe and practise going on the scooter”
Leo (6) – “I love them because we just got new scooters and they are so cool”
Freya (5) – “I like making the wheels go fast when I race around the playground”