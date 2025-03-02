Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in January below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Fylde Coast Ofsted Feb 2025
2. The Planet Club (Thornton Primary School's out-of-school day care)
Report published Feb 3 following an inspection on Jan 16. Deemed as having met the quality and standards of early years provision. Highlights: relaxing, inclusive environment; children behave well; experienced staff. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Anchorsholme Primary Academy
Report published Feb 5 following an inspection on Jan 8-9. Classed as good for all categories, bar one outstanding. Highlights: inclusive school; pupils behave and achieve well; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: sometimes teachers do not focus sufficiently well on the most important info that pupils need to learn; handwriting policy. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Blue Bear Pre-School & Nursery (@ Strike Lane Primary School)
Report published Feb 5 following an inspection on Jan 9. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: children thrive in this rich learning environment; inspirational curriculum; staff consistently provide high-quality learning experiences. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
5. Mini Me's Nursery
Report published Feb 10 following an inspection on Jan 9. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: exceptional staff team; remarkable, welcoming and nurturing environment; children are extremely well prepared for their next stage in learning. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
6. Teepee Childcare Lytham Road
Report published Feb 19 following an inspection on Jan 21. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: warm and welcoming environment; well-designed, sequenced curriculum; children behave and achieve well. Improvements needed: strengthen hygiene practices; develop staff's understanding of how to plan purposeful learning opportunities in the outdoor provision. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
