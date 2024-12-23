3 . Sacred Heart Pre-School

Report published Nov 29 following an inspection onOct 29. Classed as retaining 'good' rating. Highlights: kind and reassuring staff; intent for the curriculum is clear; range of extra-curricular opportunities; children engage well in their play. Improvements needed: ask children more purposeful questions; enhance staff understanding and practice of how to help children to develop a wide and varied vocabulary. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps