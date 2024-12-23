Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in December and November below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Fylde Coast Ofsteds in Dec/Nov
All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast with new Ofsted reports in December and November | Google Maps
2. Lytham Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
Report published Dec 10 ollowing an inspection on Nov 12-13. Classed as requires improvement for 3 categories, good for 2. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils work hard and behave well . Improvements needed: teacher knowledge; personal development programme; pupils have gaps in knowledge as a result of weaknesses in previous curriculum. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Sacred Heart Pre-School
Report published Nov 29 following an inspection onOct 29. Classed as retaining 'good' rating. Highlights: kind and reassuring staff; intent for the curriculum is clear; range of extra-curricular opportunities; children engage well in their play. Improvements needed: ask children more purposeful questions; enhance staff understanding and practice of how to help children to develop a wide and varied vocabulary. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Larkholme Primary School
Report published Nov 26 following an inspection on Nov 29-30. Classed as retaining 'good' rating. Highlights: nurturing school; pupil's achieve and behave well; range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
5. The Park Pre-School
Report published Nov 26 following an inspection on Nov 5. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: children settle quickly; staff work well together & have clear understanding of what children should learn; clear procedures to monitor and assess children's progress. Improvements needed: strengthen arrangements for gathering information from parents at the outset. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
6. Silverdawn Day Nursery
Report published Nov 21 following an inspection on Nov 4. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: a home-from-home nursery; adaptable and inclusive curriculum; children behave very well. Improvements needed: provide parents with more specific information about children's individual targets/how they can extend these at home;procedures for supervision and staff development. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.