Schools & nurseries across Blackpool & the Fylde that received new Ofsted ratings in December/November

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:41 GMT

In December and November, 10 schools and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in December and November below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast with new Ofsted reports in December and November

1. Fylde Coast Ofsteds in Dec/Nov

All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast with new Ofsted reports in December and November | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Dec 10 ollowing an inspection on Nov 12-13. Classed as requires improvement for 3 categories, good for 2. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils work hard and behave well . Improvements needed: teacher knowledge; personal development programme; pupils have gaps in knowledge as a result of weaknesses in previous curriculum. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Lytham Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Report published Dec 10 ollowing an inspection on Nov 12-13. Classed as requires improvement for 3 categories, good for 2. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils work hard and behave well . Improvements needed: teacher knowledge; personal development programme; pupils have gaps in knowledge as a result of weaknesses in previous curriculum. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Nov 29 following an inspection onOct 29. Classed as retaining 'good' rating. Highlights: kind and reassuring staff; intent for the curriculum is clear; range of extra-curricular opportunities; children engage well in their play. Improvements needed: ask children more purposeful questions; enhance staff understanding and practice of how to help children to develop a wide and varied vocabulary. Previous inspection: Good.

3. Sacred Heart Pre-School

Report published Nov 29 following an inspection onOct 29. Classed as retaining 'good' rating. Highlights: kind and reassuring staff; intent for the curriculum is clear; range of extra-curricular opportunities; children engage well in their play. Improvements needed: ask children more purposeful questions; enhance staff understanding and practice of how to help children to develop a wide and varied vocabulary. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Nov 26 following an inspection on Nov 29-30. Classed as retaining 'good' rating. Highlights: nurturing school; pupil's achieve and behave well; range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Larkholme Primary School

Report published Nov 26 following an inspection on Nov 29-30. Classed as retaining 'good' rating. Highlights: nurturing school; pupil's achieve and behave well; range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Nov 26 following an inspection on Nov 5. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: children settle quickly; staff work well together & have clear understanding of what children should learn; clear procedures to monitor and assess children's progress. Improvements needed: strengthen arrangements for gathering information from parents at the outset. Previous inspection: Good.

5. The Park Pre-School

Report published Nov 26 following an inspection on Nov 5. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: children settle quickly; staff work well together & have clear understanding of what children should learn; clear procedures to monitor and assess children's progress. Improvements needed: strengthen arrangements for gathering information from parents at the outset. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Nov 21 following an inspection on Nov 4. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: a home-from-home nursery; adaptable and inclusive curriculum; children behave very well. Improvements needed: provide parents with more specific information about children's individual targets/how they can extend these at home;procedures for supervision and staff development. Previous inspection: Good.

6. Silverdawn Day Nursery

Report published Nov 21 following an inspection on Nov 4. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: a home-from-home nursery; adaptable and inclusive curriculum; children behave very well. Improvements needed: provide parents with more specific information about children's individual targets/how they can extend these at home;procedures for supervision and staff development. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolOfstedSchoolsNurseriesFylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice