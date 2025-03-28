4 . Blackpool and the Fylde College

Report published Mar 18 following an inspection on Feb 11-4. Classed as good for 5 categories, outstanding for 4. Highlights: Students and apprentices thoroughly enjoy their education; tutors are subject specialists; behaviour is exemplary. Improvements needed: provide consistently high standard of feedback to pupils; Increase the proportion of students on education programmes for young people who achieve their level 1 and level 2 qualification. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps