Schools & nurseries across Blackpool & the Fylde that received new Ofsted reports in March & February

By Aimee Seddon

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:34 BST
In March and February, 14 schools, colleges and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.

Schools, colleges and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If an educational establishment requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in March and February below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast with new Ofsted ratings in March and February

Report published Mar 6 following an inspection on Dec 10-11. Rated good for 2 categories, inadequate for 2 and requires improvement for 1. Highlights: pupil are typically happy; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: delivery of curriculum; pupils' attitude to learning; staff do not rectify gaps in learning quickly enough. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

Report published Mar 17 following an inspection on Feb 11-12. Rated good for all categoriesHighlights: welcoming and caring community; extra-curricular opportunities; broad and enriched curriculum. Improvements needed: checks on learning; support for SEND. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published Mar 18 following an inspection on Feb 11-4. Classed as good for 5 categories, outstanding for 4. Highlights: Students and apprentices thoroughly enjoy their education; tutors are subject specialists; behaviour is exemplary. Improvements needed: provide consistently high standard of feedback to pupils; Increase the proportion of students on education programmes for young people who achieve their level 1 and level 2 qualification. Previous inspection: N/A.

Report published Mar 18 following an inspection on Feb 12. Classed as outstanding. Highlights: children make amazing progress; children behave exceptionally well; SEND children receive exceptional support. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: N/A.

Report published Mar 25 following an inspection on Mar 5. Classed as good. Highlights: children make friends, feel secure and enjoy nursery; staff monitor children's progress effectively; staff promote children's overall well-being. Improvements needed: support staff to sequence children's learning more precisely. Previous inspection: N/A.

