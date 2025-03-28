Schools, colleges and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If an educational establishment requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in March and February below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
Fylde Coast Ofsted Mar/Feb
All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast with new Ofsted ratings in March and February | Google Maps
2. Unity Academy
Report published Mar 6 following an inspection on Dec 10-11. Rated good for 2 categories, inadequate for 2 and requires improvement for 1. Highlights: pupil are typically happy; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: delivery of curriculum; pupils’ attitude to learning; staff do not rectify gaps in learning quickly enough. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Eric Wright Construction Group
3. St Bede's Catholic High School (Lytham)
Report published Mar 17 following an inspection on Feb 11-12. Rated good for all categoriesHighlights: welcoming and caring community; extra-curricular opportunities; broad and enriched curriculum. Improvements needed: checks on learning; support for SEND. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Blackpool and the Fylde College
Report published Mar 18 following an inspection on Feb 11-4. Classed as good for 5 categories, outstanding for 4. Highlights: Students and apprentices thoroughly enjoy their education; tutors are subject specialists; behaviour is exemplary. Improvements needed: provide consistently high standard of feedback to pupils; Increase the proportion of students on education programmes for young people who achieve their level 1 and level 2 qualification. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
5. Kids Planet Ansdell
Report published Mar 18 following an inspection on Feb 12. Classed as outstanding. Highlights: children make amazing progress; children behave exceptionally well; SEND children receive exceptional support. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
6. The ABC Treehouse Nursery
Report published Mar 25 following an inspection on Mar 5. Classed as good. Highlights: children make friends, feel secure and enjoy nursery; staff monitor children's progress effectively; staff promote children's overall well-being. Improvements needed: support staff to sequence children's learning more precisely. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
