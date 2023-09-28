Schools and nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre that had Ofsted reports published in September and August

Throughout September and August, various schools and nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were inspected by Ofsted.

Of these, four were primary schools, one was a special school and one was a nursery.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools/nurseries are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

1 . Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Schools and nurseries who had Ofsted reports published in August and September. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Medlar-with-Wesham Church of England Primary School Report published Aug 2 following an inspection on June 13 and 14. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: happy and friendly; extra-curricular clubs. Improvements needed: phonics programme; checks on learning; understanding of subject key knowledge and the order in which this knowledge should be taught. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Baines' Endowed Church of England Primary Academy Report published Sept 7 following an inspection on May 4 and 5. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: well-thought-out subject curriculums; extra-curricular clubs; phonics programme. Improvements needed: subject curriculum delivery; checks on learning; pupil behaviour. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Fleetwood Report published Sept 12 following an inspection on May 11 and 12. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: broad and balanced curriculum; happy and safe; pupils’ behaviour. Improvements needed: phonics programme; identification of key knowledge. Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Ashcroft Nursery Report published Sept 14 following an inspection on Aug 21. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils' behaviour; well designed curriculum; support for SEND. Improvements needed: inconsistences in how learning is developed during lunch/play Previous inspection: Good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Kirkham Pear Tree School (special) Report published Sept 14 following an inspection on May 11 and 12. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: exciting and ambitious curriculum; extra-curriculur opportunities;expert teachers; pupil achievement. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales