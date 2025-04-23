School reunion: Did you attend St George's High School in the 80s?
Were you a pupil who left St George's High School, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool in 1985?
We're having a school reunion on Friday, 13 June to mark 40 years since leaving.
The reunion is for pupils who left in 1985, ie those born September 1968 to August 1968.
We're also looking for teachers who taught us between 1980 and 1985.
For further information, please contact Janette Fletcher at: [email protected]
There is also a private Facebook group - St George's 40th Reunion (class of 85).