Nearly 2000 pupils in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre attend primary schools that are over capacity, figures have revealed.

According to data from the Department for Education (DfE), eight primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre were above full capacity as of May 1, 2022.

A school is classed as in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than its number of places.

Across the county, 99 primary schools were over capacity, with eight of these being in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The most recent data means that in the year 2021-2022, 1845 pupils across the three areas were affected by overcrowded schools.

The Department for Education said most state schools that exceeded their capacity were over by fewer than 10 pupils, with about 7% exceeding their capacity by 10 or more.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years but warned the result of schools operating over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

Jon said: "With our research having revealed that pupils from more affluent backgrounds more frequently succeed via these routes of appeal, it’s likely that disadvantaged pupils will suffer to a greater extent from the effects of schools being over capacity.”

Below is a list of all the schools from Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre that were above full capacity according to the most recent DfE figures:

Undefined: readMore

1 . Over crowded schools The 8 primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre that are over capacity. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2 . St John Vianney's Catholic Primary School Number of school places: 397. Number of pupils on roll: 419. Percentage over capacity: 5.5% (22 pupils over) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School Number of school places: 245. Number of pupils on roll: 254. Percentage over capacity: 3.7% (9 pupils over) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Poulton-le-Fylde St Chad's CofE Primary School Number of school places: 240. Number of pupils on roll: 245. Percentage over capacity: 2.1% (5 pupil over) Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales