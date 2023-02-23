When will offers be received?

Secondary school offers will be issued to parents next Wednesday, March 1.

The Council will email secondary school offers and publish them online during working hours and they ask that you allow a full day for your email to arrive.

What happens if you can’t see your offer?

-Check your spam folder

-If you have more than one email address, you may have registered with a different address.

-If you no longer use the email address that you registered with contact the council for help.

-If you applied late you'll receive your offer after the official offer date.

-If you submitted a paper application form you'll receive your offer by second class post, which will arrive after the official offer date.

-If you have not received your offer letter by March 10 contact the area education office.

What happens next?

If you are happy with your choice, you don't need to confirm the place with the council, however, the school or academy may contact you to confirm the place.

How can you appeal?

If you're not happy with the school place you are given, you can appeal against the decision by contacting the area education office (admissions department) for help.

They can tell you which schools have places available, add your child's name to waiting lists for other schools, and provide information to help you appeal.

When is the appeal deadline?

The deadline to request an appeal or a place on a reserve (waiting) list(s) is March 10, and parents will be issued appeal forms the week commencing March 13.

The appeal deadline for community and voluntary controlled schools is March 24, and appeals submitted by the deadline will be heard by an independent appeal panel on June 23.

For voluntary aided, foundation, free and academy schools, check with the school directly for their deadline date.

What happens if you miss the appeal deadline?

