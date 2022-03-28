As part of the paper, Blackpool was named as one of the 24 Priority Education Investment Areas which have the highest rates of disadvantage in the country, and will receive intensive, bespoke support from the government to rapidly raise standards, including £40 million of additional funding.

Following the announcement, the Minister of State for School Standards, Robin Walker has published an op-ed directed at Blackpool, in which he promises to help the area level up.

Minister Walker said: “We will make sure that every school in Blackpool does what the best schools already do, intervene to support any child who falls behind in English or maths, helping them make better and faster progress. And if that additional support is needed, the school will speak to you, their parent, about how you can help at home.

Minister of State for School Standards, Robin Walker, has issued a message to Blackpool after it was named one of the country's Priority Investment Area in today's Schools White Paper. Image: Crown Copyright on the gov.uk

“In school, that could mean high quality tutoring, previously only available to a fortunate few but now freely accessible to those who need it most, or speech and language therapy for the youngest children whose development is so vital. The point is that the support which is right for that child must be available when they need it and it will be.”

This promise comes as the White Paper announced new targets of attainment across England by 2030, with 90% of children achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at the end of primary, up from 65% in 2019, whilst the average GCSE grade in English language and maths is 5, up from 4.5.

Minister Walker adds that the Government recognises that different areas require more support in order to do this, which is why Priority Education Investment areas have been named.

Explaining what this means for Blackpool, he said: “With the help of excellent teachers, intensive investment, local collaboration and dedicated, tailored support, we will work specifically in these areas to make education the best it can be.

“Around £40m of additional funding will support this work across all Priority EIAs, which we will use to address specific, local issues in order to tackle the most entrenched barriers to school improvement and higher pupil attainment, ensuring that no child or young person is left behind.

“Our strategy includes prioritising bids for new academically-excellent sixth form free schools in these areas, where there is need, on top of £86m in funding over three years to help the best academy trusts support local schools.”

Minister Walker continued that even more funding will be provided to Blackpool on top of this to ensure “that all schools across Blackpool have the funding they need to deliver the high standards we want to achieve.”

Announced today, Blackpool will receive an additional £1m of capital funding to help deliver school places needed for September 2024 and September 2025.

Per pupil funding is also expected to increase by around 6.1%, bringing total core mainstream revenue school funding to around £101.9m in Blackpool in 2022-23, including the additional supplementary grant for schools that was secured in last autumn’s Spending Review.