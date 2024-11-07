School library grand opening celebrates community support and student engagement

By The Newsroom
Contributor
Published 7th Nov 2024, 13:54 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 14:16 BST
Marking a significant milestone for our school as we officially opened our new library, a project made possible through the generous support of local masonic lodges across the North West.

The celebration was enhanced by engaging workshops led by renowned authors Lisa Treasure and Nathan Parker, who inspired our students with their insights and experiences.

Most Popular

The event was a vibrant occasion, with students taking an active role in showcasing the library systems to our guests and serving refreshments. Their enthusiasm and involvement highlighted the importance of community and collaboration in our educational environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors for their invaluable contributions, which have not only funded the library but also promoted our school’s vision for a brighter future. A special thank you goes to our dedicated staff, whose hard work and commitment have turned this dream into reality.

Great Arley's brand new library.placeholder image
Great Arley's brand new library.

The day was filled with learning and joy, as students participated in workshops that sparked their creativity and love for reading. It was truly a brilliant occasion, and we look forward to seeing our library become a hub of knowledge and inspiration for years to come.

Related topics:North West
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice