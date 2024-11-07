School library grand opening celebrates community support and student engagement

Marking a significant milestone for our school as we officially opened our new library, a project made possible through the generous support of local masonic lodges across the North West.

The celebration was enhanced by engaging workshops led by renowned authors Lisa Treasure and Nathan Parker, who inspired our students with their insights and experiences.

The event was a vibrant occasion, with students taking an active role in showcasing the library systems to our guests and serving refreshments. Their enthusiasm and involvement highlighted the importance of community and collaboration in our educational environment.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors for their invaluable contributions, which have not only funded the library but also promoted our school’s vision for a brighter future. A special thank you goes to our dedicated staff, whose hard work and commitment have turned this dream into reality.

Great Arley's brand new library.

The day was filled with learning and joy, as students participated in workshops that sparked their creativity and love for reading. It was truly a brilliant occasion, and we look forward to seeing our library become a hub of knowledge and inspiration for years to come.