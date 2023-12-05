School in Poulton receives early Christmas present

A primary school in Poulton-le-Fylde is celebrating after being awarded £5,000 to pay for a new outdoor learning space.

The funding boost comes after Parent Governor Rachelle Hayton applied for funding through a charitable donation scheme run by housebuilder Persimmon.

Pupils from the school joined Rachelle and Lancashire County Councillor Alf Clempson to formally receive a cheque for £5,000 from Persimmon Lancashire Managing Director Anhtony Mansfield.

The donation will be used to enhance the outdoor learning and worship space in the school, called the ‘The Oasis Project’, creating a place for pupils to enjoy while outside.

Pupils of St Chads with teachers, Councillor Alf Clempson and Persimmon Lancashire MD, Anthony Mansf. Photo: Persimmon

The schools Ethos Group, a selection of children from all year groups who are passionate about the new outdoor space, will now use the money to see their ideas become reality.

Improvements will be made to the existing wooden gazebo in the school playground, including the introduction of a new seating area, artificial grass and weatherproof panelling around the structure.

Rachelle Hayton, Trustee of the Friends of St Chads School said: “On behalf of everyone at St. Chads, we would like to say a big thank you to Persimmon. Their donation means we can build a new outdoor learning facility for our pupils to enjoy their studies in a safe and inclusive environment.

“We place a huge emphasis on students' personal development, and this donation will help us provide our pupils with even more fantastic learning opportunities.”

Anthony Mansfield, Persimmon Homes Lancashire Managing Director, said: “I was delighted to visit St. Chads and meet some of their enthusiastic pupils who have some great ideas for the learning space.

“The Oasis project is incredibly exciting for the school and I look forward to seeing how the outdoor space develops in the new year.”