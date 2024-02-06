Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group which aims to inspire young people in Blackpool and across the Fylde coast has been recognised with a top award.

United Youth Alliance, formerly known as The Washington Group and founded by Deborah Terras in 2018, has been honoured with The King's Award for Voluntary Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deborah Terras receiving the award from Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Mrs Amanda Parker (photo by The-artsylens)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation works with the public, private and community sectors to create opportunities for young people, supporting events such as International Women's Day and Blackpool Youth Pride.

The award was presented at a celebration held at Blackpool Tower where social action ambassadors Ella Humphries and Evie Whitham also launched the Young Person’s Coastal Social Action Group.

Jake Adams, a director of United Youth Alliance (UYA), said: "We are profoundly thankful for this prestigious recognition and remain steadfast to nurturing positive change in our community, collaborating with our partners to continuing our mission of empowering our community and driving positive change for years to come, united in our commitment to make a difference."

Andy Charles, of Blackpool Pride of Place, said: "Over the last five years, UYA have demonstrated the true value of community development and partnership working, that supports the opportunities and issues impacting the lives of people across the Fylde Coast. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad