Rossall School students achieve 97% pass rate in A Level results

97 per cent of A Level students passed their exams at Rossall School.

More than 20 per cent of Rossall School students have achieved A/A*s in their A Levels or a 6/7 within the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

Rossall student Alfie Ellis celebrates his A Level results.

The overall pass rate has shot up to 97 per cent with more than 70 per cent of results achieved being graded A*/C.

READ MORE >>> 'Do not approach him': Lancashire police hunt yet another dangerous absconder from Kirkham Prison



The vast majority of Rossall students will now progress to university to read undergraduate courses in subjects as diverse as music, law, economics and engineering.

Two students have won golf scholarships, Greg Holmes and Louis Talarczyk, to American universities and many others have secured places at prestigious universities, including St Andrews, Durham, Leiden and Manchester.

Eighteen year old, Alfie Ellis from Fleetwood achieved A*AA and is going to the University of Manchester to read history.

He said: “I’m quite emotional right now. I’m just so happy that all my hard work has paid off. I did better than I expected, so I’m really, really happy.”

Alfie, who has been at Rossall since he was 12-years-old plans to celebrate with friends and family.

Vinh Quang Nguyen, from Vietnam, achieved A*A*A*A and is going to read computer science and mathematics at the University of St Andrews.

Fellow student, Harry Curwood aged eighteen from Wrea Green, is excited to be going to be going to Liverpool University to read law with Spanish, after gaining an A and two Bs.

He said: “I am so relieved. My parents were delighted with my results - they were lost for words.”

During his degree course, Harry will be completing a year in Madrid and added: “I’m really excited to live in Madrid for a year. I took part in a school exchange and spent a summer at Markham College in Peru - it was the best time of my life.”

Molly Nagle was awarded three Bs and plans to study primary years teaching at the Manchester Metropolitan University.

She said: “I am so relieved. I had a really bad exam season, so it’s nice to be on the other side.

“My mum went into hospital during my examinations, so I was caring for my grandmother and younger brothers, whilst also juggling school. It was really hard. Luckily, my mum is a lot better now and she is over the moon with my results.”

Eighteen year old Molly, from Fleetwood, hopes to specialise in special educational needs and added: “I’m definitely celebrating with my friends tonight but first - a Wetherspoons brunch is in order!”

Jack Williams will be going to read global health and social medicine at King’s College London after gaining an A*, B and C in his A Levels.

Speaking of his time at Rossall, Jack said: “I have to mention the Chemistry Department and my DT Teacher, Mr Hodgetts. There’s nothing more they could have done for me and I am so grateful for their help and support.”

Max Heywood, from Poulton, will be joining Jack at King’s College London after gaining an A*, A and B in his A Levels.

He said: “I am really happy. I didn’t think I would get into King’s, as I just fell short, so I’m really relieved."

Max will now take up his place at King’s College London to read business management.

Hoang Minh Pham who achieved an impressive 37 points in the IB is going to the University of Leeds to read International Business and Finance.

Jeremy Quartermain, who has been headmaster for a year, said: “Following on from a very positive Independent Schools Inspection report that serves to highlight the many excellent aspects of Rossall, these results are very encouraging.

“We are boundlessly ambitious for our students and I am particularly delighted that an increasing number of outstanding local students are electing to join our sixth form and benefit from being part of an intellectually dynamic and culturally exciting community.

“We celebrate all of our students’ academic achievements and we are intensely proud they leave us as confident and compassionate young people with a strong desire to make a positive contribution to society“.