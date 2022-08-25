News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rossall School GCSE results: a host of excellent performances

Rossall School teachers and pupils have much cause to celebrate following another year of excellent achievement.

By Tony Durkin
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:26 pm
Leoni Beswick was among the leading performers at Rossall
Leoni Beswick was among the leading performers at Rossall

In a year where top grades were down relative to pandemic levels, well over half the cohort achieved a grade 7- 9/A* - A in a huge range of academic subjects including Art, English Language, Latin, Music and Religious Studies.

Students will now go on to study A Level, International Baccalaureate and BTEC Qualifications at Rossall Sixth Form where over 60% of students each year go on to study at Top 20/Russell Group universities.

This year students will be heading to Oxford, Cambridge, Manchester, Durham, Leeds, the London School of Economics, UCL, King’s College London and Loughborough, to name a few.

Leonie Beswick achieved eight grades at grade 7 and above, including 9s in Drama, Music and Religious Studies.

Most Popular

She said, “I am delighted to be one of the first ever students on the Broadway Academy programme and I am really looking forward to it.”

Daniel Cahalin and Lewis Skillbeck both achieved superb results in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics and are now planning to study a formidable combination of subjects at A-level including Maths and Further Maths.

Alongside these excellent results, both students excelled in the Further Mathematics additional qualification, completing the course in an intensive week of study. A phenomenal achievement.

Headmaster Jeremy Quartermain said, ‘We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all of our students.

“Young people across the country have faced an unprecedented set of challenges and this year, more than ever, they deserve a huge amount of praise for the grades that they have achieved.”

GCSEStudents