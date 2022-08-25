Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leoni Beswick was among the leading performers at Rossall

In a year where top grades were down relative to pandemic levels, well over half the cohort achieved a grade 7- 9/A* - A in a huge range of academic subjects including Art, English Language, Latin, Music and Religious Studies.

Students will now go on to study A Level, International Baccalaureate and BTEC Qualifications at Rossall Sixth Form where over 60% of students each year go on to study at Top 20/Russell Group universities.

This year students will be heading to Oxford, Cambridge, Manchester, Durham, Leeds, the London School of Economics, UCL, King’s College London and Loughborough, to name a few.

Leonie Beswick achieved eight grades at grade 7 and above, including 9s in Drama, Music and Religious Studies.

She said, “I am delighted to be one of the first ever students on the Broadway Academy programme and I am really looking forward to it.”

Daniel Cahalin and Lewis Skillbeck both achieved superb results in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics and are now planning to study a formidable combination of subjects at A-level including Maths and Further Maths.

Alongside these excellent results, both students excelled in the Further Mathematics additional qualification, completing the course in an intensive week of study. A phenomenal achievement.

Headmaster Jeremy Quartermain said, ‘We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all of our students.