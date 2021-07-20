Roseacre Primary Academy staff show families they'll be there for you in Friends parody

Staff at Roseacre Primary Academy in Stonycroft Avenue, South Shore, put together a fun video for parents after a "difficult year" for the education sector.

Having to contend with school bubble closures and remote learning, many Fylde coast schools have battled with the Covid pandemic in their own ways.

But Roseacre's staff wanted to sign off the end of the year with a bit of fun - so decided to film a special dance video for families to The Rembrandts' Friends theme song, "I'll be there for you," as they part ways until September.

Roseacre Primary Academy staff parodied the Friends theme tune for families as the summer holidays approach.

Annette Conuel, Year One teacher, said: "The staff wanted to put something together for the end of the academic year to let the children and families know just how much we care.

"Many people have been through tough times and the school and community have really worked hard to support each other.

"Mrs Marquis-Osborne, a class teacher, came up with the dance idea which staff learnt and then I filmed and edited the video ready to share on our school facebook and twitter pages.

"To date the facebook video has had over 1.9k views."