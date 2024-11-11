Pupils’ restaurant take-over puts Rosemere on the menu

Students studying GCSE hospitality and catering at Preesall’s Saint Aidan’s CE High School put charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation on the menu when they took over the kitchen and The Pavilion function suite at Wrea Green’s The Villa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Years 9, 10 and 11, including some not taking hospitality and catering but who applied for roles just to be part of the event, cooked and served a three course Paris Olympics inspired menu of French classics. They made tarte flambee, coq au vin and a dessert duo of tarte au citron and Paris-Brest, under the watchful eye of Mrs Joanne Rossall, the school’s Food Preparation & Nutrition teacher and Head of Design Technology.

The kitchen brigade had their food served to more than 160 members of staff, governors and parents by their peers in front of house roles. As part of the evening, which also included music performed by pupils, there was a fundraising raffle supported by local businesses, which raised £605.38 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne, who in 2021 undertook a series of challenges that raised £8,284.14, which was shared by Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s Blue Skies charity following husband Peter’s diagnosis and treatment for prostate cancer, said: “Our take-over at The Villa is something we do annually.

Year 9 pupil Darcy Embury (far left), who last year raised £1,150 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by organising a hack in memory of her late uncle, farmer John Swale, was among the pupils, who took over Wrea Green’s The Villa for the evening under the guidance of teacher Joanne Rossall, which also raised funds for the charity

“The students all really enjoy it as do all the guests, who very generously support our raffle. Each year, we have a charity raffle and this year, we chose to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation. Last year, I was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Following treatment, I was given the all clear in July. Peter is also about to undergo radiotherapy to hopefully zap his prostate cancer once and for all.”

Joanne added: “On a personal level, we can’t thank Rosemere Cancer Centre enough for the care and treatment given to us. We are also very grateful to everyone who donated prizes such as meals, massages, jewellery, wine and chocolate for the raffle and to all those who bought tickets.”

Joanne has further plans to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation by selling Christmas cuddly toys for the charity in school. Her daughter Charlotte, who in the summer graduated from Liverpool University with a first class honours degree in German and sociology, also helped to raise £1,433 for the charity by organising a quiz at The Kingfisher at Kirkham in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “What a fantastic way for students to learn about the hospitality and catering industry and for parents, teachers and the school’s governors to share in their learning experience.

“We are very grateful to have been chosen as the beneficiary of both the raffle and Joanne’s Christmas fundraising project.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated y at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk