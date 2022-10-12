The Blackpool Sixth Visual Arts department hosted the Creative Cultural Careers event at the Winter Gardens on Tuesday as part of a project which aims to encourage young people in Blackpool to consider a future in the creative industries.

More than 300 primary and secondary school pupils were invited to attend.

Laura Goodinson, event organiser and assistant head of visual arts at Blackpool Sixth, said: “We want to excite and inspire young people in Blackpool to engage with the creative arts and develop their own ideas.

"The event will give students an insight into the range of career opportunities available to them and pathways available in Blackpool in the creative arts.”

The youngsters attending took part in a wide range of hands-on activities with the help of local artists and performers.

Work was on display from some of the schools attending while Blackpool Sixth students showcased some of their work and demonstrated their creative skills through artwork and musical performances.

The event, which was part of a project coordinated by Blackpool Sixth and Hawes Side Academy, is linked to the national Specialist Leaders in Cultural Education Initiative (SLiCE), which is a professional development programme for school leaders.

