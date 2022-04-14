£85m Blackpool university campus plan to be main focus of new Levelling Up bid

Council leaders have until July 6 to submit fresh proposals after a previous bid for £20m towards schemes, including converting the old Post Office on Abingdon Street into an upmarket hotel, failed.

Councillors are being asked to agree recommendations which would see the multiversity project placed at the core of the new bid.

The multiversity has already received £9m as part of Blackpool's Town Deal towards clearing land believed to be close to current regeneration sites at the north side of the town centre.

The multiversity would be the latest investment in the town centre where regeneration also includes a new Holiday Inn (artist's impression)

A report to the council's executive says talks with government suggest "success in Levelling Up Fund terms is probably best achieved by going big and bold rather than attempting to spread a bid too thinly".

The multiversity - dubbed University Centre Blackpool - would be delivered in partnership with Blackpool and the Fylde College and Lancaster University, with the aim of providing skills required by local and regional employers.

A report to a meeting of the Town Deal Board last November says total investment would be £85m on a one hectare site with capacity for 3,600 students.

It would see the relocation of the current Park Road site of Blackpool and the Fylde College.

The report adds: "University Centre Blackpool’ (UCB) will be a unique proposition, providing a cutting-edge response to local, regional, and national priorities delivered by the college.

"Through a high quality, dedicated and distinctive technical and professional curriculum, co-created with employers and in partnership with Lancaster University, UCB will support high level skills growth and individual success, now and in the future."

Blackpool is eligible to submit up to three bids to the Levelling Up Fund, and resubmitting the bid for the Post Office scheme (previously £7m) has not been ruled out, as it would complement the town centre regeneration of the multiversity.

The town centre access scheme, which was also part of the previous bid (seeking £9m) could also be resubmitted with additional cycling provision as part of a specialist bid for transport funding.

As part of Levelling Up announcements made by the Government in March, Backpool was named as one of 20 designated areas highlighted to receive Kings Cross style regeneration, although no precise funding has yet been revealed.

The Kings Cross scheme in London has seen an underused industrial site transformed and rejuvenated with new streets, squares and parks, homes, shops, offices, galleries, bars, restaurants, schools, and a university.

It is proposed to use the same model of regeneration for other areas of the country including Blackpool.

The Talbot Gateway area of the resort has already seen investment including a Sainsbury’s supermarket, refurbished multi-storey car park and council offices at Bickerstaffe House, with a Holiday Inn hotel and tram terminal currently under construction.