£2.2m investment is helping to transform young lives in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast

A Blackpool charity which started in a church hall is now delivering a £2.2m capital investment in its centres which provide activities for young people across the Fylde coast.

Artist's impression of proposals to extend the Boathouse Youth centre at Grange Park

The Boathouse Youth is about to celebrate its 15th year and is mid-way through its ambitious redevelopment programme of hubs in Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Laurance Hancock, chief executive of The Boathouse Youth, said: "This is part of a bigger piece of work to try and ensure there is an effective youth provision within 15-20 minutes walking distance of every young person across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

"Our aim is to enable young people to lead their best lives, and to do that we need to generate a regular and sustainable income and develop, retain and recruit a professional workforce which is why we need the apprenticeships. We want to produce a participative youth work programme that is continually relevant to the changing needs of young people; and provide high-quality and accessible spaces close in the places where young people are. "

The Whiteholme Centre

Schemes include -

The Grange Park Youth Centre will double in size after being awarded a £500,000 grant from the Youth Investment Fund. Work will include extensions on three sides and a dedicated space for young people aged over 14.

A new £1.2m youth facility in Fleetwood is almost complete. The entire project has been philanthropically funded.

Boathouse Youth has signed a 25-year lease on the former Whiteholme Youth and Community Centre and Rangers Clubhouse in Bispham. It has secured nearly £400,000 (mainly from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund) to refurbish the spaces to include an outdoor sports area and youth cafe.

The Bloomfield Youth Centre, one of the smaller hubs, has had a £50,000 facelift.

Boathouse Youth has also secured funding of £200,000 to employ 10 16-year-old Level 3 youth support worker apprentices from September.

Artist's impression of the Fleetwood Boathouse youth centre

Josh Fowler, 16, who attends the Grange Park Youth Centre, is among many young people whose lives have been transformed.

He said: "Coming to the Boathouse has really improved my confidence. It has brought together a community of all these young people who are doing something far more with their lives - it's something better to do than being out on the street. The residential trips are also a big thing in Boathouse. It's nice to take young people somewhere different so they can be something else and have more space.

