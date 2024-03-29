Primary schools in and around Blackpool that 'require improvement', according to Ofsted

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:34 GMT

Ofsted - the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills - inspects and reports on anywhere that provides education for young people in England, including schools, nurseries and childminders.

Schools or organisations are inspected every four years or 30 months depending on their status, and are then graded accordingly:

  • 1 - outstanding
  • 2 - good
  • 3 - requires improvement
  • 4 - inadequate

Many parents rely on Ofsted ratings to help them choose a school or nursery.

Ofsted also inspects some independent schools in England, while others are assessed by the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

During an Ofsted visit - which can last up to two days - inspectors observe lessons and talk to staff and pupils.

Here are the primary schools in and around Blackpool that "require improvement", according to Ofsted:

Report published March 4, 2024 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

1. St Annes College Grammar School, Clifton Drive South, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1HN

Report published March 4, 2024 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

Report published January 22, 2024 | In a monitoring visit, it was found the school should "take further action to complete its curriculum thinking so that pupils are able to study for a broader range of qualifications that meet their needs and interests." The school should also take further action to "ensure that teachers make effective use of the newly introduced assessment strategies to identify and address gaps in pupils’ knowledge."

2. Unity Academy Blackpool, Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TS

Report published January 22, 2024 | In a monitoring visit, it was found the school should "take further action to complete its curriculum thinking so that pupils are able to study for a broader range of qualifications that meet their needs and interests." The school should also take further action to "ensure that teachers make effective use of the newly introduced assessment strategies to identify and address gaps in pupils' knowledge."

Report published January 15, 2024 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

3. Waterloo Primary Academy, Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 3AG

Report published January 15, 2024 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

Report published September 21, 2023 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

4. Charles Saer Community Primary School, Grange Road, Fleetwood, FY7 8DD

Report published September 21, 2023 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

Report published August 2, 2023 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

5. Medlar-with-Wesham Church of England Primary School, Garstang Road North, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3DE

Report published August 2, 2023 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

Report published June 15, 2024 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

6. Carter's Charity Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Pilling Lane, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0HH

Report published June 15, 2024 | The report stated the quality of education and leadership and management "required improvement".

