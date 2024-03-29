2 . Unity Academy Blackpool, Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TS

Report published January 22, 2024 | In a monitoring visit, it was found the school should "take further action to complete its curriculum thinking so that pupils are able to study for a broader range of qualifications that meet their needs and interests." The school should also take further action to "ensure that teachers make effective use of the newly introduced assessment strategies to identify and address gaps in pupils’ knowledge." Photo: Google