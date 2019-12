Primary school league tables 2019: Here is the full list of Blackpool schools and how they performed

Have your say

The latest primary school league tables have been released.

These “league” tables as they are known, are based mainly on data gleaned from the results of the controversial Key Stage Two Sats tests taken by last year’s year six pupils.

Here is the full list of Blackpool schools and how they performed

A host of other data, such as absence and attendance rates, added value and the pupil premium funding is also taken into account when comparing the performance of individual schools.

The figures below are organised alphabetically and are all taken from Department for Education website on December 13:

DATA ORDER: School / Progress score reading | Progress score writing | Progress score maths | % of pupils meeting expected standard

Baines' Endowed Primary School & Children's Centre, A Church of England Academy / Average | Average | Average | 63%

Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School / Above average | Average | Average | 75%

Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School / Well above average | Above average | Well above average | 83%

Blackpool St Nicholas CofE Primary School / Average | Below average | Average | 75%

Boundary Primary School / Well above average | Average | Well above average | 75%

Christ The King Catholic Academy / Average | Average | Well above average | 76%

Devonshire Primary Academy / Below average | Average | Below average | 41%

Hawes Side Academy / Below average | Average | Average | 74%

Holy Family Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 74%

Langdale Free School / Average | Average | Well below average | 22%

Layton Primary School / Well above average | Above average | Well above average | 84%

Marton Primary Academy and Nursery / Average | Well above average | Well above average | 70%

Mereside Primary School / Well above average | Above average | Well above average | 79%

Moor Park Primary School / Average | Well below average | Below average | 51%

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School / Above average | Average | Well above average | 73%

Revoe Learning Academy / Average | Average | Above average | 49%

Roseacre Primary Academy / Below average | Well above average | Average | 60%

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 71%

St Cuthbert's Catholic Academy / Well above average | Average | Well above average | 79%

St John Vianney's Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 69%

St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School / Average | Well below average | Average | 66%

Staining Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 71%

Stanley Primary School / Average | Average | Above average | 67%

Thames Primary Academy / Above average | Average | Above average | 68%

Unity Academy Blackpool / Well above average | Average | Well above average | 80%

Waterloo Primary Academy / Average | Average | Average | 61%

Westcliff Primary Academy / Average | Well above average | Average | 84%

Westminster Primary Academy / Well above average | Average | Well above average | 67%