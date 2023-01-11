When is the application deadline?

The national closing date for primary applications is Sunday, January 15 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happens if you miss the deadline?

Lancashire primary school applications close on Sunday, January 15.

All applications received up to the closing date are given equal priority, but if you miss the deadline, a late application may reduce your chance of getting your preference of school.

How are applications made and reviewed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of applications are now submitted online, with 98% of the applications made for primary and secondary school places for the 2021-22 academic year made in this way.

All applications are allocated fairly and objectively, with all preferences are considered against the published admissions policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where there are more applications than places available, decisions are made as to which children should be offered the available places. These decisions can be appealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does Lancashire County Council say?

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Applying online is the quickest and easiest way to apply for your child's school place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important to remember that having a child already at a school does not mean their sibling will be automatically allocated a place. Everyone needs to apply.

"It is also important that you fill in all of the choices in the application, not just your first preference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you need support in making your application, get in touch with our admissions team who will be happy to help."

When will school offers be issued?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primary school offers will be issued to parents on April 17 2023, whilst secondary school offers will be announced on March 1 2023.

How can you appeal against an admission decision?

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're not happy with the school place you are given, you can appeal against the decision by contacting the area education office (admissions department) for help.

They can tell you which schools have places available, add your child's name to waiting lists for other schools, and provide information to help you appeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can you get more help?

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools