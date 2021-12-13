Pre-school pupils spread Christmas cheer along Devonshire Road

When Isabella Carter saw an old lady in the shop, it sparked an idea.

The three-year-old girl was on a trip to Lidl with Devonshire Road pre-school when she noticed the stranger looking sad.

In the Christmas aisle, teacher, Ms Hornby, asked who she would like to give a Christmas card to. Isabella said ‘the old lady, as I want to cheer her up’.

So Giuliana Hornby arranged an outing for the children to spread Christmas joy.

Ms Hornby said: “We often go to Lidl to buy snacks and observe people. The lady was putting a card in her basket and Isabella’s comment was so sweet and it got us all thinking. She was a total stranger, and she probably wasn’t even sad but being kind to others is exactly what the season should be about.

“It was a chance to teach them about giving.

“We sat down and listed all the ways we could make people smile at this time of year.”

The group of seven youngsters walked to Costa Coffee, and stopped off at the Lidl car park on Devonshire Road; busy areas near their school, to give out hand-made cards and candy canes to passers-by.

Unofficial school mascot, Devy the Dinosaur, also came along for an adventure (Year five teacher, Mr Dodding).

They dressed up, sang along to a festive playlist and greeted people as they went inside.

Ms Hornby said; “We gave out over 100 cards. We had a phone call to school from someone who said that it had made her day to receive a card from us. It was lovely to spread some festive cheer in our local area.”

1. Devy The Dinosaur came along too The children dressed up and sang along to Christmas songs. Pictured are: Ava, Isabella, Bailey, Sulaiman, Riley and Tia. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2. Pre-schoolers spread joy on the Blackpool street Ms Hornby wanted the children to learn about giving at Christmas Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales