Police cadets join Big Sleepout to raise cash for Blackpool's young homeless

The event takes place in St John’s Square in the town from 8pm until 6am with money raised going towards the £450,000 annual cost of running Blackpool charity Streetlife.

Thirty police cadets are joining the event which also marks 30 years of Streetlife whose night shelter provides eight emergency beds for 18 to 25 year-olds and supports more than 400 vulnerable young people each year.

Nikki Leigh, Blackpool and Fylde volunteer police cadet co-ordinator for Lancashire Police said: “It is great to see the cadets take part in the Big Sleepout 2022 to support Streetlife in their vital work for young people in need of housing and support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants in a previous Big Sleepout in St John's Square

“I’m really proud of the cadets for taking part and helping other young people, building on the work they have already done over the years such as food collections, by raising awareness of the important issue of young person’s homelessness.”

Coun Jane Hugo, Streetlife’s chief executive officer, said: “We are really pleased the police cadets are so enthusiastic about supporting a localcharity.

“Their willingness to help their peers who are coping with difficult situations. Is really admirable.

“I hope their experience will help raise the profile of the work Streetlife does so that more young people know we are here if they need us. ”

The money raised will be used to provide emergency safe accommodation to homeless young people at the night shelter at St Johns Walk in the town centre.

Streetlife also runs a day centre in Buchanan Street in Blackpool, and this year published Stories from the Street written and illustrated by young people about their experiences of being homeless.

All Big Sleepout participants are required to register prior to the event. Anyone who would like to take part can register by visiting www.wearestreetlife.org/sleepout.

For more information on how to register or to find out more about Streetlife please visit website www.wearestreetlife.org/sleepout.

Last year’s Big Sleepout saw 150 people from across Lancashire taking part in the event.