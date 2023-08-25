News you can trust since 1873
Plans revealed for new sports hall at Blackpool school

Plans have been revealed to build a new sports hall at a Blackpool school for special educational needs.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST

Preston-based architects Cassidy and Ashton have drawn up the proposals to improve facilities at Park School on Whitegate Drive.

The application, which has been submitted to Blackpool Council, is seeking full planning permission for a detached sports hall, provision of new school entrance and reconfiguration of external playground with raised platform and new staircase and access ramp.

Last year the school was granted planning permission for new temporary classrooms in order to meet demand for places.

Artist's impression of the proposed new sports hall and entrance (picture Cassidy & Ashton)Artist's impression of the proposed new sports hall and entrance (picture Cassidy & Ashton)
Artist's impression of the proposed new sports hall and entrance (picture Cassidy & Ashton)

The application represents the latest investment in Blackpool’s special schools which are all needing more capacity to accommodate pupils, many of whom have more complex needs.

Work began in July on a £4.8m expansion at Highfurlong Special School on Blackpool Old Road for a two storey classroom block.

The Park School scheme will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.

