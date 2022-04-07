Plans revealed for mortuary science training college in Blackpool

The proposed site of the mortuary training college (picture from Google)

The scheme would see premises on Cornwall Avenue, North Shore, used to teach mortuary science with student accommodation on the upper floor.

Applicant Andrew Floyd already operates a similar smaller scale facility on Raikes Parade, but says future stricter controls for funeral providers means there will be more demand for training.

A planning statement accompanying the application to Blackpool Council, says: "It is noted that the Government is to introduce strict licensing requirements for the funeral profession, this will include practitioners of embalming.

"This will require a professional qualification for embalmers, hence the training facility proposed on site."

The main purpose will be to provide a private mortuary service, including embalming procedures for funeral providers who do not have their own facilities.

The building was formerly occupied by Blackpool Food Bank, but later operated as the Blind, Deaf and Dumb Institute.

It is proposed to construct a mezzanine floor to provide student accommodation at first floor level.

The planning statement adds: "Those students that would occupy the first floor, will be attending courses and teaching facilities on the ground floor and will occupy the student rooms in the same way that a university provides term-time and summer school accommodation.

"It is preferred that the students stay on site to absorb the methods and procedures taught instead of the distraction of off-site accommodation."

If it gets the go ahead, the mortuary would operate from 8am until 6pm on weekdays.